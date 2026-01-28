35°
One dead after shooting at Boardwalk Suites Hotel
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting at the Boardwalk Suites Hotel on Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at the hotel on Boardwalk Drive and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Officials said the coroner was contacted and one person died.
No other information was immediately available.
