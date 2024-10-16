58°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Make A Difference: How an evening of cocktails and conversation is supporting Afton Villa Gardens
WEST FELICIANA — St. Francisville’s Afton Villa Gardens boasts a rich history and breathtaking views. On Oct. 6 the venue is hosting an event to showcase fascinating stories from local historians and a guided stroll.
The night is being held in honor of the late Genevieve Trimble who helped restore the gardens.
Trending News
Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community should send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Senator Bill Cassidy to host Louisiana Energy Security Summit discussing carbon capture,...
-
Breaux Bridge man arrested for 59 counts of trafficking of children for...
-
One dead, another injured after shooting in Gramercy
-
Sports Takeover debates LSU field storming
-
Brusly approves plan to install high-speed chase tracking software on police vehicles