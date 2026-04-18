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2 Make a Difference: Honor Flight
BATON ROUGE — In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers Honor Flight, which works to honor veterans by providing them with a trip to Washington, D.C.
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If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
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