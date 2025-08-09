2 Make a Difference: Dance and Neuro Diversity Summer 2025 Pop Up Workshop

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers the Dance and Neuro Diversity Summer 2025 pop up workshop that helps kids build sensory motor skills.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.