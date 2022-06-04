77°
2 lanes blocked after wreck on Mississippi River Bridge
BATON ROUGE - Traffic backed up for a mile late Saturday night after a wreck on the Mississippi River Bridge.
According to traffic reports, the accident happened on westbound I-10 around 9:45 p.m. and blocked the right two lanes.
No more information about the crash or injuries was immediately available.
