2 killed in murder-suicide at apartment complex near Longridge Avenue

1 week 5 hours 47 minutes ago Monday, October 25 2021 Oct 25, 2021 October 25, 2021 3:16 PM October 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Baton Rouge Police Department said 28-year-old Vinnie Mackie shot and killed 27-year-old Myesha Davis before turning the gun on himself. 

The relationship between the victims is unclear at this time. No more details about the case were immediately available.

