2 injured, 4 arrested after shots fired into downtown Hammond crowd

From Left to Right: Altavian Baldwin, Altrevia Byrd, Cariwon Finley, Cordell Jackson

HAMMOND — Two people were hurt and four were arrested after shots were fired into a crowd in downtown Hammond on Tuesday night, the Hammond Police Department said.

Hammond Police said officers were assisting with crowd control downtown when shots rang out near North Cate Street just before midnight, injuring two people. An officer returned fire, but the suspects drove away.

Police chased them until the suspects crashed, injuring one of them, police said. The injured suspect was taken to a hospital, and the others were taken into custody.

Police arrested Cariwon Finley, 26, of Hammond; Atlavian Baldwin, 25, of Independence; Cordell Jackson, 21, of Independence; and Altrevia Byrd, 24, of Independence. They were all charged with principal to attempted second-degree homicide, as well as various drug and gun charges.

HPD said officers seized several guns from the crashed vehicle, some modded with a "switch" to be used as fully-automatic weapons.

Police said they did not yet know who the driver of the vehicle was as of Wednesday afternoon.

“This is yet another example of young individuals who fear no consequence for their actions. This situation had a huge potential for loss of life if it were not for the quick actions of all our officers who were on scene when it occurred,” said Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr.