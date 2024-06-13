90°
2 girls, ages 4 and 6, missing after mom found dead in Loranger home; detectives seeking black Chrysler

2 hours 10 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, June 13 2024 Jun 13, 2024 June 13, 2024 10:39 AM June 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LORANGER - A mother's two young children are unaccounted for after she was found dead in her Loranger home early Thursday morning. State police have issued an AMBER alert following their disappearance. 

Detectives with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they were investigating the homicide of Callie Brunett, 35, after she was reported missing for 24 hours and ultimately found dead in her home early Thursday. 

State police issued an AMBER alert for two missing children. 

Brunett's two small children, 6-year-old Jalie and 4-year-old Erin, were unaccounted for. 

Detectives are searching for an unknown white male wanted for question regarding a domestic violence incident that led to Brunett's death. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be confronted by the public. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact 911 immediately. 

Brunett's car was also missing from her home. It is a black 2012 Chrysler 200 with a Louisiana license plate labeled 859GML.

