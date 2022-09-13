2 EBR inmates overdose, 1 dead; girlfriend threw toothbrush filled with drugs over prison fence

BATON ROUGE - Two inmates overdosed and one died after drugs were smuggled into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison last week.

According to the sheriff's office, two inmates were found unresponsive Sept. 7 and were both given Narcan. One of the inmates, Keith Rushing, died at a hospital. Doctors said Rushing had fentanyl and other opiates in his system.

The other inmate, Dewayne Powell, was revived and booked on additional charges for sneaking drugs into the facility.

Deputies said Powell had his girlfriend, Ebony Bailey, buy drugs and put them inside an electric toothbrush that she tossed over the prison's fence Sept. 5.

Investigators said Powell ripped a toilet off of a wall to create a hole that he used to slip outside into the recreation yard and grab the drugs.

After Powell was released from the hospital, he told detectives that he arranged the drug deal for Bailey. Powell said he and Rushing were smoking and snorting mojo, a synthetic drug commonly covered in fentanyl or other synthetic opiates.

On Sept. 13, Deputies raided Bailey's home and found 15.3 ounces of fentanyl, 19.8 grams of cocaine, 36 Xanax pills, 1.5 ounces of meth and 2.5 ounces of marijuana. Deputies also found more than $2,000 in cash and "numerous blenders with residue used to cut fentanyl."

After the seizure, Bailey told deputies Powell brought the drugs to her house before he was arrested.

Deputies said there was a small child at the home when the raid happened and DCFS was contacted.

Bailey was arrested and booked for principle to distribute fentanyl, entering contraband in a penal institution, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, meth and marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs in the presence of a child.

Powell was booked on additional charges of distribution of fentanyl, entering contraband in a penal facility, simple escape, simple criminal damage to property, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, meth and marijuana.

Powell was in the prison for an arrest Aug. 27 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.