2 children killed in vehicle fire after crash with semi-truck

52 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, August 14 2023 Aug 14, 2023 August 14, 2023 3:57 PM August 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

RAYVILLE - Two children died early Monday after the car they were riding in was rear-ended by a semi-truck and then caught fire. 

According to State Police, 43-year-old Kasey Thompson was driving 9-year-old Bryn and 7-year-old Harrison Thompson along Highway 42 around 7 a.m. when the car slowed to turn left. 

Troopers say a semi-truck driven by 70-year-old James Barnes was behind Thompson and crashed into the back of her car. The vehicle caught on fire. Both Bryn and Harrison died at the scene. 

Thompson and the front-seat passenger were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Barnes was not injured. 

No arrests were reported. 

