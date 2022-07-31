2 Baton Rouge men arrested for distributing pornography of juveniles under 13 years old

Photo: Christopher Moore (left), Jonathan Zeno (right)

BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested for possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 on Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Christopher Moore of Baton Rouge was booked for 14 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under 13 years old. If found guilty, Moore could go to prison for a minimum of 25 years.

Deputies also arrested 52-year-old Jonathan Zeno of Baton Rouge for 50 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under 13 years old and 50 counts of computer aided situation of a minor.

Additionally, Zeno was booked for 12 counts of cruelty to animals and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Deputies said Zeno is a registered sex offender.