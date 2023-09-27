2 arrested for murder over a week after man's body found dumped in Assumption Parish bayou

(Left to right) Troymichael Johnlouis, Tierra Pendleton, and Eddie Clark III

THIBODAUX - Over a week after Troymichael Johnlouis was found dead in a bayou, two people have been arrested for his alleged murder.

Johnlouis, 34, was first reported missing on Sept. 17. He had last been seen getting into a car with a woman the night before, and his remains were identified on Sept. 19 after they had been found in a bayou in Assumption Parish.

Wednesday, deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said two were arrested for Johnlouis' alleged murder: Eddie Clark III, 26, of Baton Rouge and Tierra Pendleton, 25, of Thibodaux.

Deputies said Pendleton was identified as the woman in the car that Johnlouis got into the night he went missing. Allegedly, Clark was waiting in the car and attacked Johnlouis, killing him before the two dumped him into Bayou Lafourche.

Detectives also found vehicles believed to be used in the crime in East Baton Rouge and Jefferson Parishes.

Clark and Pendleton were arrested for second-degree murder. Additionally, Clark faces charges for improper disposal of human remains and obstruction of justice.