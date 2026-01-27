2 alleged drug dealers arrested in Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE — Narcotics agents arrested two alleged drug dealers in Iberville Parish on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Donnie Sanchez, of Plaquemine, and 55-year-old Mary Elizabeth Hutchinson, of Addis, were allegedly dealing meth.

The pair was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hutchinson was also booked for obstruction of justice.