19th Judicial District Court addresses cyber incident, no compromise of sensitive information detected
BATON ROUGE - The 19th Judicial District is upgrading its network infrastructure after a cyber incident that took place in early August.
According to the court, the incident happened August 8 and there is "no evidence suggesting any compromise of sensitive information."
The court's network upgrade was in progress prior to the incident and is supposed to enhance the overall security and performance of court operations.
The investigation is ongoing.
