19th JDC domestic violence intervention training celebrates inaugural graduation

BATON ROUGE - Judge Foxworth-Roberts and the Domestic Violence Intervention Court Team celebrated the inaugural graduation of the 19th Judicial District Domestic Violence Intervention Court Pilot Program on Friday morning.

The program, launched in 2024, aims to reduce the chances of offenders continuing domestic violence, increase victim safety and provide treatment and accountability for offenders.

Offenders enrolled in the program follow a 27-week Domestic Violence Intervention Course taught by a licensed clinical psychologist, which provides participants with a better understanding of the dynamics of abuse, accountability for their actions and the ability to develop healthier behaviors and relationships.

While joining the program is optional, upon entering, participants must communicate weekly with a Case Navigator, participate in group counseling, maintain employment or schooling, attend monthly court hearings and complete the Domestic Violence Offender Program.

In addition, participants must also follow probation conditions, including random drug testing and GPS monitoring, to assist in the safety of victims.

The Domestic Violence Intervention Court Pilot Program also supports victims and children through partnerships with the YMCA of Greater Baton Rouge and National Network for Safe Communities through services including court liaison assistance, relocation support, counseling and therapy services and protective orders.

The graduation acknowledged the hard work, commitment, and transformation offenders demonstrated in the program.

The sole graduate of the program on Friday was 33-year-old Daronshel Blackman, who was arrested in 2022.