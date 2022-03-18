Man allegedly attacked ex-wife with taser, abducted child when she refused his demands for money

Daronshel Dearmon Blackman

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday after allegedly breaking into his ex-wife's home to demand money, then assaulting her with a taser and abducting their child when she refused.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Daronshell Dearmon Blackman, 29, for an attack Monday, March 7.

The suspect's arrest follows at least five other domestic abuse battery charges since 2012.

Deputies responded to The Reserve at White Oak Apartments on S Harrells Ferry Road around 3:17 a.m. March 7, after receiving a tip about a disturbance.

The suspect's ex-wife told deputies that he entered her apartment with a key around 11 p.m. the night before, but she was unsure how he had a copy of her key.

Once her ex-husband was inside her apartment, he repeatedly asked her for money. When she refused, he attacked her with a "brass knuckle style taser," shocking her legs and stomach multiple times, deputies say.

The suspect demanded that she give him all of her tax return money, and he forcibly transferred $1,500 from her bank account into his own, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said that the victim eventually pretended to unlock a banking app to transfer more funds, but instead called her mother, screaming that she was at home and needed help.

After more violent taser attacks, the suspect reportedly went to another room to check on their eight-month-old child who was crying. Deputies say the child was in the apartment the duration of the incident.

When the suspect was with their child, the victim was able to flee the apartment, and she flagged down an off-duty Baton Rouge Police officer.

In that time, the suspect was able to leave the apartment complex with their child, according to the sheriff's office. He also allegedly stole his ex-wife's purse, wallet, Social Security card, driver's license, credit cards, and cell phone.

Through investigation, deputies learned the victim had a protective order that stated her ex-husband was not allowed to contact her "unless to exchange custody of the children at a law enforcement agency."

Daronshel Blackman was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday. He faces charges of domestic abuse battery (child endangerment), armed robbery, and violations of protective orders.