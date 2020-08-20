73°
Latest Weather Blog
19-year-old woman shot to death in Iberville Parish
BAYOU GOULA - A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Iberville Parish Wednesday evening.
The sheriff's office said Dionte Bracken was arrested after the incident in Bayou Goula. Bracken was charged with murder and aggravate assault with a firearm.
The victim's name was not released by authorities but family members identified her as Jaion Knight, 19.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Study: Majority of capital area's coronavirus cases have been asymptomatic
-
Ochsner Health adjusts mask policy, no longer allows neck gaiters
-
Woman jumps out of 2nd story window to escape deadly shooting
-
Half of SEC schools have announced plans to limit stadium capacity
Sports Video
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
-
Malcolm Jenkins believes team corners are the best he's played with; Full...
-
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday
-
Michael Thomas breaks down Saints impressive defense; Watch full interviwe here