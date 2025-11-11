52°
19-year-old dies after interstate crash along I-10 in LaPlace
LAPLACE — A 19-year-old who was struck on I-10 during a multi-car crash in LaPlace has died, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.
William Ferguson died on Nov. 6 after the Nov. 1 crash on the interstate near U.S. 51 in St. John the Baptist Parish.
According to troopers, three separate crashes happened within close proximity on I-10 eastbound. The first crash involved two cars and left one of them disabled in the roadway. Shortly after, another car, Ferguson's Dodge Charger, struck the disabled vehicle.
Ferguson then got out of his car and was struck by another passing car, troopers said.
He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
