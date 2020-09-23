19-year-old arrested in mid-September murder

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 19-year-old Tuesday tied to a killing earlier in the month.

Javonta Broden was booked into jail on murder charges.

Police said Broden was connected to the death of Christopher Fields, 18. Fields was shot and killed on September 11 at 10 a.m. at the Renaissance Gateway Apartments on North Ardenwood Drive.

Police said the State Police Fugitive Task Force helped arrest Broden.

Broden was free on bond for another shooting when Fields was killed, WBRZ uncovered.