83°
Latest Weather Blog
18-year-old arrested for possession of stolen gun, drugs
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - An 18-year-old was stopped by deputies for violating traffic rules and then arrested after law enforcement found drugs and guns in his car, officials said.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Jonquel Watson from Ventress was driving along U.S. 190 on Saturday morning when he committed traffic infractions.
After deputies stopped Watson, they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a stolen gun.
Trending News
Watson was arrested and booked for illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic
-
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal
-
Southern looks to end losing streak against Jackson State Saturday
-
Central dominates Denham Springs to win 75th Amite River Rivalry