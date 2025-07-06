17-year-old suspect out on bond prior to Avenue J murder arrest, faced charges in multiple shootings

BATON ROUGE -- A 17-year-old arrested for the murder of a man on Avenue J posted bond nearly a month prior for his involvement in another shooting at a downtown Baton Rouge Christmas parade.

Eddie Monroe, 17, was booked for second-degree murder after allegedly killing 22-year-old Victor Lapharohs in an Avenue J shooting on June 30. An unidentified 16-year-old also faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder.

Monroe's due in court for a hearing on July 16 for the Christmas parade shooting, where Monroe was amongst three teens who allegedly shot a woman in the back. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

The conditions for the release were that Monroe had to abide by an 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew, stay away from firearms, and only leave home to go to work, school or court.

EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore said he wanted more conditions on tracking Monroe.

"The thing that we would like to have seen, and I'm not sure who was in court or whether it was requested, but we always rather actual GPS ankle monitoring more so than the cell phone type of coverage, because we know if you wear that monitor and you keep it charged, then we'll know where you are at all times of the day and the night. Particularly with him, given the history that he's had, to me, that was a condition that should've been imperative," Moore said.

Before the Christmas parade shooting, Monroe and one of his co-defendants from that case, Trevyon Collins, faced murder charges after Ramide Cosey was killed in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Evangeline and Brookstown Road on Jan. 1, 2024.

A grand jury decided not to indict Monroe or Collins.

When asked if this could have been avoided, Moore had this to say.

"Obviously he is presumed innocent, but given his history, I don't know that there are any conditions, outside of him being held without bond, that could've given any more protection than any bond or whether as high as it may be. I think his record has proven that," Moore said.