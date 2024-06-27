89°
17-year-old arrested for attempted murder after May shooting in Tickfaw that injured 11-year-old girl

Thursday, June 27 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

TICKFAW - A 17-year-old involved in a Tickfaw shooting that left an 11-year-old injured back in May was arrested Thursday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Ja'den James, 17, of Tickfaw, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and illegal possession of a handgun.

The 11-year-old girl has recovered and is doing well.

