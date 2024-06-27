89°
Latest Weather Blog
17-year-old arrested for attempted murder after May shooting in Tickfaw that injured 11-year-old girl
TICKFAW - A 17-year-old involved in a Tickfaw shooting that left an 11-year-old injured back in May was arrested Thursday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Ja'den James, 17, of Tickfaw, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and illegal possession of a handgun.
Trending News
The 11-year-old girl has recovered and is doing well.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Slidell teacher arrested for relationship with student
-
Donaldsonville man originally convicted of killing wife pleads guilty, sentenced to 25...
-
One person in critical condition after shooting on Bogan Walk
-
Investigators working to determine cause of Napoleonville fire
-
Metro Council approves next steps to revamping River Center