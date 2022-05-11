#17 LSU baseball makes quick of work of Southeastern, 17-3 in seven innings

First baseman Tre’ Morgan led LSU’s offensive outburst Tuesday night with three hits and five RBI as the Tigers defeated Southeastern Louisiana, 17-3, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game was halted in the bottom of the seventh inning with the implementation of the NCAA rule that allows a contest to be declared complete if one team has a lead of 10 runs or greater at the seven-inning mark.

LSU improved to 33-15 on the year, while Southeastern dropped to 22-26.

“I feel great about tonight’s win, because we certainly have a lot of respect for a Southeastern program that’s been to multiple NCAA tournaments and is in first place in their league,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I thought we would have our hands full tonight, and I’m really proud of our team and their approach in the game.