84°
Latest Weather Blog
16-year-old last seen in Baker on Tuesday reported missing
BAKER - The Baker Police Department are seeking information on a 16-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening.
According to the Baker Police Department, Cynsir McDaniels, 16, was last seen leaving a home in Baker around 4:51 p.m. Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a Zachary High School uniform, which is a blue top and khaki pants.
Trending News
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baker Police Department (225-775-6000) or Zachary Police Department (225-654-9393) with information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Food Bank honors MLK's memory by stocking shelves, providing meals
-
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle reportedly crashed into school bus...
-
Baton Rouge resident receives two-chair turn on singing competition show The Voice...
-
New Angola warden appointed after previous warden retires; previous warden to work...
-
TPSO: Kentwood man arrested for rape Thursday