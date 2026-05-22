16-year-old arrested on battery charges in Assumption parish

PIERRE PART – Assumption Parish deputies arrested a teenager on battery charges after hospitalizing a person with "significant injuries."

On May 12, deputies responded to a healthcare facility to find a person being treated for injuries sustained earlier that day. The person told authorities that a juvenile attacked them.

Deputies eventually identified a 16-year-old suspect, taking them into custody on Thursday.

They were booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on second-degree battery charges, but have been ruled to be held in a juvenile facility.