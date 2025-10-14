76°
16-year-old arrested for LSU shooting that resulted in two injured

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 16-year-old in a shooting on LSU's campus that injured two people on homecoming night, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

BRPD said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between parties. A 16-year-old male was booked for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, illegal possession of a weapon by a juvenile and carrying a firearm on school property.

Police said information leading to the arrest came from the Baton Rouge community and Capital Region Crime Stoppers. The incident is still under investigation.

