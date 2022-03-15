70°
Latest Weather Blog
15-year-old Vandebilt Catholic High School student arrested for hate crime
TERREBONNE PARISH - A 15-year-old Vandebilt Catholic High School student was arrested five days after a video of a "racially motivated incident" was shared across social media, according to sheriff's deputies.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said the video appeared to be recorded at the high school during regular school hours.
According to WWL, the video shows a white student walking up behind a Black student in a crowded lunchroom, throwing cotton balls at him then hitting him with a belt.
Trending News
The high school freshman was arrested and charged with simple battery and hate crime.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Doorbell video captures some of deputy-involved shooting
-
Detectives question family of man killed after deputy-involved shooting
-
Body camera video of January deputy-involved shooting
-
Ascension Parish officials share proposed changes from moratorium
-
Boyfriend charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder after bodies of missing...