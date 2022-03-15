15-year-old Vandebilt Catholic High School student arrested for hate crime

TERREBONNE PARISH - A 15-year-old Vandebilt Catholic High School student was arrested five days after a video of a "racially motivated incident" was shared across social media, according to sheriff's deputies.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said the video appeared to be recorded at the high school during regular school hours.

According to WWL, the video shows a white student walking up behind a Black student in a crowded lunchroom, throwing cotton balls at him then hitting him with a belt.

The high school freshman was arrested and charged with simple battery and hate crime.