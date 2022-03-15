70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

15-year-old Vandebilt Catholic High School student arrested for hate crime

1 hour 53 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, March 15 2022 Mar 15, 2022 March 15, 2022 4:12 PM March 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

TERREBONNE PARISH - A 15-year-old Vandebilt Catholic High School student was arrested five days after a video of a "racially motivated incident" was shared across social media, according to sheriff's deputies.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said the video appeared to be recorded at the high school during regular school hours. 

According to WWL, the video shows a white student walking up behind a Black student in a crowded lunchroom, throwing cotton balls at him then hitting him with a belt. 

Trending News

The high school freshman was arrested and charged with simple battery and hate crime. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days