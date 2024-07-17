79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
15-year-old airlifted after accidental shooting in Goodbee

Wednesday, July 17 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GOODBEE - A 15-year-old was airlifted after being accidentally shot in her living room, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

STPSO says deputies were dispatched to a residence Tuesday in reference to a 15-year-old female being shot while sitting in the living room of a home. A male relative said he was handling a firearm in another room when he accidently fired it, where the bullet then travelled through the wall and struck the girl.

She was airlifted by emergency medical personnel to an area hospital.

The incident is still under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

