53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

14-year-old indicted on murder charge for January killing

2 hours 40 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, November 21 2022 Nov 21, 2022 November 21, 2022 3:27 PM November 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - A 14-year-old was indicted on murder charges Monday for the killing of a 17-year-old in January. 

On Jan. 5, 2022, 17-year-old Tramone McGinnis was found shot inside of his Plaquemine home and taken to a hospital where he later died. 

McGinnis' parents said they heard a loud noise in the night but weren't sure of the time. Around 4:30 a.m. his father left home for work and saw his child laying on the couch and assumed he was sleeping. 

Later that day, 14-year-old Lee'Vonte Riley was detained and questioned about the crime. 

More than 10 months later, a grand jury charged Riley with second-degree murder, illegal possession of a weapon and obstruction of justice. 

Trending News

Riley's picture has not been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days