#14 LSU softball slugs its way to two wins on day one of Tiger Classic

The #14 LSU softball team (2-0) shutout South Alabama fought off a pesky Illinois team 4-2 to sweep day one of the Tiger Classic at Tiger Park.

Clark paced the team with a hit in both games including a home run, and Sunseri got it done on both sides of the field as she tossed a complete game shutout in game on and hit her first dinger of the season in game two.

Game One

Clark recorded the Tigers’ first home run of the season with a two-run shot in the bottom of first. It was Clark’s 15th career homer and 16th career multiple RBI game.

Sunseri tallied the first win of the season in the circle thanks to a two-hit, complete game shutout scattering two hits. Sunseri fanned five batters as part of her 27th career complete game and ninth career shutout.

Game Two

After a pair of scoreless innings for both teams, Presleigh Pilon reached on a fielding error. Ciara Briggs’ RBI single brought Pilon home and a batter later, Sunseri went yard to left field for the second two-RBI home run of the day, giving LSU a 3-0 lead.