135 McKinley Elementary School students receive books Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Each second-grade student at McKinley Elementary School went home with a new book Thursday.

The storybooks were donated by WeLoveU Foundation and Amazon. During a program at the campus on Thursday, students were read to by volunteers and then given a book to take home.

Royale Bey, a volunteer for WeLoveU, said their mission is simple.

"The goal of our organization is to share the love of a mother... that true love that only a mother can give," he said.