75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

135 McKinley Elementary School students receive books Thursday

2 hours 9 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, February 12 2026 Feb 12, 2026 February 12, 2026 2:21 PM February 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Each second-grade student at McKinley Elementary School went home with a new book Thursday. 

The storybooks were donated by WeLoveU Foundation and Amazon. During a program at the campus on Thursday, students were read to by volunteers and then given a book to take home. 

Royale Bey, a volunteer for WeLoveU, said their mission is simple.

Trending News

"The goal of our organization is to share the love of a mother... that true love that only a mother can give," he said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days