13-year-old girl shot twice after person fired at car driving along I-12
HAMMOND - A 13-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital Friday night after someone shot at the vehicle she was riding in, hitting her twice.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the teenager was riding along I-12, headed eastbound toward Hammond just before 9:30 p.m. when the shots were fired. Detectives said an unknown vehicle pulled up next to the car and shot twice, hitting the girl in the neck and leg.
The victim was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.
Deputies said due to the weather conditions, little evidence was available from the scene. Anyone with information can call (985) 902-2046.
