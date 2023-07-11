Latest Weather Blog
13 Tigers selected in 2023 MLB Draft, setting new school record
A total of 13 members from the Tigers' championship-winning team were selected across three days and 20 rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Garrett Edwards, Blake Money, Brayden Jobert, Riley Cooper, Jordan Thompson, Javen Coleman and Christian Little were picked up Tuesday, setting a new record for most Tigers chosen in a single draft.
Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews were selected opening night with the first two picks of the draft. Ty Floyd, Grant Taylor, Tre' Morgan and Gavin Dugas were also selected in earlier rounds.
See the full draft breakdown for LSU below:
Pick 1) Paul Skenes - Pittsburgh Pirates
Pick 2) Dylan Crews - Washington Nationals
Pick 38) Ty Floyd - Cincinnati Reds
Trending News
Pick 51) Grant Taylor - Chicago White Sox
Pick 88) Tre' Morgan - Tampa Bay Rays
Pick 165) Gavin Dugas - Washington Nationals
Pick 333) Garrett Edwards - Tampa Bay Rays
Pick 361) Blake Money - Baltimore Orioles
Pick 365) Brayden Jobert - St. Louis Cardinals
Pick 391) Riley Cooper - Baltimore Orioles
Pick 460) Jordan Thompson - Los Angeles Dodgers
Pick 490) Javen Coleman - Los Angeles Dodgers
Pick 576) Christian Little - New York Mets
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge drops charges against 2 officers implicated in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest
-
Crosswalk improvements bring long-awaited change to downtown
-
Amid string of overlooked sex abuse in Livingston Parish, renowned civil rights...
-
'Your tax dollars at work': Overgrown Government St. medians finally trimmed after...
-
Judge rules that two officers will not face obstruction of justice charges...