13 parishes awarded grants worth more than $100,000 to prevent litter statewide

BATON ROUGE - Thirteen parishes were awarded over $100,000 in Greener Grounds Grants to prevent litter across the state, Keep Louisiana Beautiful announced Wednesday.

The Greener Grounds Grant, awarded by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, supports organizations in developing practices for litter prevention and waste reduction at large outdoor events like festivals, fairs, concerts and parades.

"Litter ultimately harms Louisiana wildlife, clogs storm drains, pollutes our waterways, hurts economic development and impacts our quality of life," KLB Executive Director Susan Russell said.

The grants, worth $10,000 each, will be given to organizations within certain parishes like East Baton Rouge Parish, Iberville Parish, Pointe Coupee Parish and Tangipahoa Parish.

"By reducing litter and improving waste management, we protect our environment, enhance the visitor experience, and strengthen Louisiana’s reputation as a world-class destination,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said.

The Greener Grounds Grants have been awarded for the following events:

-East Baton Rouge Parish's Louisiana Red Beans and Rice Heritage and Music Festival from March 20 to 22

-Franklin Parish's Crowville Fall Festival on Oct. 18

-Grant Parish's Louisiana Pecan Festival from Nov. 7 to 9

-Iberville Parish's International Acadian Festival from Oct. 24 to 26

-Jefferson Parish's Gretna Fest from Oct. 3 to 5

-Lafayette Parish's Christmas in the Park from Dec. 12 to 14

-Lafourche Parish's French Food Festival from Oct. 24 to 26

-Orleans Parish's Lights on the Lake on Dec. 13, Recycle Dat! from Feb. 7 to 17, and French Quarter Fest from April 16 to 19

-Pointe Coupee Parish's Harvest Festival on False River from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2

-Rapides Parish's Alex Winter Fête from Dec. 4 to 6

-St. Bernard Parish's Louisiana Crawfish Festival from March 22 to 29

-Tangipahoa Parish's Tangipahoa Parish Fair from Oct. 1 to 5 and Ponchatoula Antique Trade Days from Nov. 7 to 9

-Terrebonne Parish's Terrebonne Parish Mardi Gras from Jan. 6 to Feb. 17