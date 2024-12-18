13 more added to Sid Edwards transition team, expects 'around 100 total members' in the coming days

BATON ROUGE -- East Baton Rouge Mayor-President elect Sid Edwards' transition team continues to take shape. After 26 members were announced Tuesday, 13 more were added Wednesday for a total of 39.

“Today’s announcement is just ‘part two’ of our roll out,” Edwards added. "We anticipate having around 100 team members in the coming days.”

WBRZ spoke to Rick Edmonds, the chairman of the transition team. He says he's seen an increase in the amount of energy people have about wanting to be part of the team.

"As I've been meeting with people, it's just been a really strong momentum for people. The interest level has been extremely high, so that makes it an easy job," Edmonds said.

The team is called the "Win EBR Team." Edwards says the team will provide recommendations on policy and staffing changes.

"If there's been anything that I've heard over the past couple of weeks, it's people, they want a voice. They want to be back at the table. They want to feel like they can have their feelings heard, their thoughts," Edmonds said.

WBRZ talked to several transition team members, including Jimmy Percy, an attorney with the Jones Walker Law Firm, and Jennifer Richardson of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful. Both said they consider it an honor to be part of the team.

"It's so exciting. I'm so excited for Coach Sid. He's just an amazing man. Most people don't know all the wonderful things that he's done for our community and for our youth," Richardson said.

According to Edwards and Edmonds, East Baton Rouge must tackle crime and also develop the economy. They feel the team will be strong in those areas.

"We have to have a vision for this total parish and that's incumbent on the leadership and we're looking forward to the mayor bringing that to the table," Edmonds said.

The 13 members are:

Catherine Alexander, member of the Louisiana Citizens Advocacy Group, LLC.

Monique Appeaning, former fiscal analyst and special projects coordinator for the Louisiana Legislative Fiscal Office.

David Beach is President and CEO of the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation.

Michael Chittom, active representative of the LAGOP, recently served as a District 6 delegate to the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Joey Coco, licensed engineer with Forte and Tablada, Inc.

Todd Grigsby, CEO and Principal of Cajun Industries Holdings, LLC.

Scott Kirkpatrick, partner with Pelican State Partners

Rolfe Mccollister, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Baton Rouge Business Report.

Chance McNeely, partner with The Delta Resource Group

Millard Mule’, Director of Policy for Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.

Fabian Sauhing, Business Development Associate for GEC

Matthew Valiollahi, Founder and CEO of Southern Marsh Collection

Ashle’ Young, Executive Director for EnvisionNBR