82°
Latest Weather Blog
#12 LSU softball takes series over Ole Miss with 3-1 win on Sunday
OXFORD, Miss. – After shutting out the Rebels on Saturday, #12 LSU (26-6, 4-5 SEC) claimed their second SEC series of the season against Ole Miss (19-14, 1-5 SEC) 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.
Junior infielder Raeleen Gutierrez paced the offense going 2-for-3 from the dish with two RBIs.
LSU returns to Tiger Park March 30-April 2 for the Purple & Gold Challenge where they will host BYU, Louisiana Tech and NC State during its bye week in SEC play.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two BRPD officers dead after police helicopter crashed in Erwinville while pursuing...
-
LSU Greek Life partners with Habitat for Humanity to build homes for...
-
2MAD: Baton Rouge Buddy Walk; 101 Women in Business Conference
-
State lawmaker proposes harsher penalties for ATM thieves after uptick in crime
-
Business owner says she's facing threats over plans to host drag performance...