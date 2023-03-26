82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

#12 LSU softball takes series over Ole Miss with 3-1 win on Sunday

1 hour 39 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, March 26 2023 Mar 26, 2023 March 26, 2023 3:54 PM March 26, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

OXFORD, Miss. – After shutting out the Rebels on Saturday, #12 LSU (26-6, 4-5 SEC) claimed their second SEC series of the season against Ole Miss (19-14, 1-5 SEC) 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

Junior infielder Raeleen Gutierrez paced the offense going 2-for-3 from the dish with two RBIs.

LSU returns to Tiger Park March 30-April 2 for the Purple & Gold Challenge where they will host BYU, Louisiana Tech and NC State during its bye week in SEC play.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days