#12 LSU softball takes series over Ole Miss with 3-1 win on Sunday

OXFORD, Miss. – After shutting out the Rebels on Saturday, #12 LSU (26-6, 4-5 SEC) claimed their second SEC series of the season against Ole Miss (19-14, 1-5 SEC) 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

Junior infielder Raeleen Gutierrez paced the offense going 2-for-3 from the dish with two RBIs.

LSU returns to Tiger Park March 30-April 2 for the Purple & Gold Challenge where they will host BYU, Louisiana Tech and NC State during its bye week in SEC play.