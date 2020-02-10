12 arrested after authorities raided two business running an illegal operation

BATON ROUGE- Law enforcement officers arrested 12 people after raiding a smoke shop and another business running and operation illegally.

Authorities received a tip that the Unwine Paint Bar and Vegas Vape were involved in illegal sales of alcohol, along with other violations.

An undercover officer began investigating the reports soon after obtaining search warrants and cease and desist orders that were executed Saturday.

They then arrested suspects from both businesses that were running the operation. They also seized illegal weapons along with drugs and narcotics.



See below for the 12 arrested along with their charges:

-Carl Patterson is charged with open container

-Quintin Titus is charged with poss. of a stolen firearm poss. of marijuana fugitive.

-Brandon Sprowl resisting an officer.

-Robert Claiborneis charged with bench warrant

-Kiara Phillips is charged with bench warrant

-Jonathan Dunn is charged with bench warrant

-Darren Hasbert is charged with bench warrant

-Patrick Quinones is charged with illegal carrying of weapons (handgun)

-Aaliyah Brown is charged with poss. of marijuana

-Dasbyn Edwards is charged with illegal carrying of weapons (handgun) Poss. of Marijuana

-43-year-old Demond Eames ran Vegas Vape. He is being charged with operation without a permit

-44-year-old Alesia Gales she ran Unwine Paint Bar on Coursey Boulevard. She is being charged with, operation without a permit