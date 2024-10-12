11-year-old missing after cab ride

NEW ORLEANS - Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old who vanished after hailing a cab from the suburbs to the Superdome Wednesday morning.

John Elrod was last seen around 6:30 a.m. The cab driver said Elrod summoned services from his home in Gretna to the Dome - a nine mile trip.

Police said the boy wanted to be dropped off near Champions Square, WWL TV reported on its website.

It was unclear why the child took the taxi and while police have not said they suspect foul play, there is a concern since he is so young and has never before been reported missing.

