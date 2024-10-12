86°
Latest Weather Blog
11-year-old missing after cab ride
NEW ORLEANS - Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old who vanished after hailing a cab from the suburbs to the Superdome Wednesday morning.
John Elrod was last seen around 6:30 a.m. The cab driver said Elrod summoned services from his home in Gretna to the Dome - a nine mile trip.
Police said the boy wanted to be dropped off near Champions Square, WWL TV reported on its website.
It was unclear why the child took the taxi and while police have not said they suspect foul play, there is a concern since he is so young and has never before been reported missing.
******************
Trending News
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Madison Prep charges back to take big win over Southern Lab
-
Firefighter adopting kitten saved from house fire on Ford Street
-
Firefighters work house fire on Ford Street, just off Mickens Road
-
Contractor accused of damaging homes with the intent to defraud homeowners arrested
-
GET 2 MOVING: Disc Golf