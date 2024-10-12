86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

11-year-old missing after cab ride

9 years 1 month 3 days ago Wednesday, September 09 2015 Sep 9, 2015 September 09, 2015 7:36 PM September 09, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ, WWL
By: Trey Schmaltz

NEW ORLEANS - Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old who vanished after hailing a cab from the suburbs to the Superdome Wednesday morning.

John Elrod was last seen around 6:30 a.m. The cab driver said Elrod summoned services from his home in Gretna to the Dome - a nine mile trip.

Police said the boy wanted to be dropped off near Champions Square, WWL TV reported on its website.

It was unclear why the child took the taxi and while police have not said they suspect foul play, there is a concern since he is so young and has never before been reported missing.

******************

Trending News

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days