11-year-old from Addis receives Children's Miracle Network award, key to the city

BATON ROUGE - An 11-year-old boy from Addis who has been in and out of Children's Hospital since he was a baby is set to travel across the country, working to support kids in the same situation.

Jensen LeBlanc was named one of Children's Miracle Network's National Champions on Monday night. He's one of 20 recipients who will meet with other patients around the U.S. and advocate for Children's Hospital.

Addis Mayor David Toups declared Monday "Jensen LeBlanc Day" and gave him a key to the city.

Jensen says he wants to be a pediatric surgeon when he grows up, so he can help kids like him.