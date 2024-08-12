84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
11-year-old boy attending LSU in the fall

Monday, August 12 2024
Source: CNN
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE - An 11-year-old boy living with Tourette syndrome is attending LSU in the fall after his parents discovered his genius-level IQ. 

Joe Petraro graduated middle school and high school in two years and has an IQ of 168. He struggled during school and was nearly put in special education courses before he was diagnosed with Tourette's. 

Now, Joey will be taking online classes at LSU from his home in New York. He says he hopes to become a sports broadcaster. 

