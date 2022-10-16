10K Lafourche Parish residents without power Saturday night

LAFOURCHE PARISH - More than 10,000 Entergy customers in Lafourche Parish are in the dark and without AC Saturday night.

According to an Entergy spokesperson, half of the customers are out of power due to a downed line. Entergy crews are working to determine the cause of the other outage.

Entergy's website says power should be restored to the area by 10:30 p.m.