107-year-old woman says secret to long life is staying single

Photo: CNN

NEW YORK - A woman is celebrating her 107th birthday this week. She says the secret to living a long and happy life is never getting married.

Louise Signore says she traveled the world when she was younger. These days she exercises often and sustains a healthy diet, she also spends time with friends regularly for lunch bingo dates. Even so, she doesn't think her physical fitness and social lifestyle are the reason she's lived so long.

"I never got married," Signore said. "I think that's the secret. My sister wishes she never got married."

More than 100 people packed Signore's birthday party at a community center Wednesday.