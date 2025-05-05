80°
Latest Weather Blog
104-year-old WWII vet from Morganza among Louisiana veterans honored at State Capitol
BATON ROUGE — Monday was Veterans Day at the State Capitol and veterans who served as far back as World War II were honored.
At the Capitol, a display highlighting Louisiana veterans was set up in Memorial Hall. Among those names was 104-year-old Elmo Sholes, a Morganza native who served in World War II.
Trending News
Sholes was also among several veterans given special honors. Resources were also made available to veterans as well.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. 1 closed in Lettsworth near construction south of Simmesport Bridge until...
-
104-year-old WWII vet from Morganza among Louisiana veterans honored at State Capitol
-
Officials contain oil, natural gas spill at well off Louisiana gulf coast
-
Assumption deputies arrest man accused of leading 100 mph pursuit through Pierre...
-
Funeral plans announced for 20-year-old who died after Denham Springs hit-and-run
Sports Video
-
Dunham, U-High advance in state baseball playoffs
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU