104-year-old WWII vet from Morganza among Louisiana veterans honored at State Capitol

BATON ROUGE — Monday was Veterans Day at the State Capitol and veterans who served as far back as World War II were honored.

At the Capitol, a display highlighting Louisiana veterans was set up in Memorial Hall. Among those names was 104-year-old Elmo Sholes, a Morganza native who served in World War II.

Sholes was also among several veterans given special honors. Resources were also made available to veterans as well.