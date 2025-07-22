'100 Strong' meeting held to promote, benefit local non-profits

82°
BATON ROUGE - At Tuesday night's "100 Strong" meeting at Oak Lodge on Westfork Drive, guests chose organizations to donate a gift of 100 dollars and spread awareness.
Recipients included Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana and Blossom Cares.
