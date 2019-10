10 Tigers selected for Preseason Media All-SEC Teams

Image: Steve Franz, LSU Athletics Staff Photographer

BATON ROUGE - 10 Tiger players have landed spots on 2016 Preseason Media Days All-SEC Teams, according to the SEC office on Friday.

LSU’s 10 players is the second-most of any team, just two behind Alabama at 12. Tennessee was third with nine All-SEC players.

Four LSU players appeared on the All-SEC First Team: running back Leonard Fournette, center Ethan Pocic, linebacker Kendell Beckwith and cornerback Tre’Davious White.

LSUSports.net says Fournette was close to being a unanimous selection as he received 329 of the 331 votes cast for the running back position. He also received the most votes out of all players listed.

Tigers appearing on the All-SEC Second Team included wide receiver Malachi Dupre, offensive guard William Clapp, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and safety Jamal Adams.

To the All-SEC Third Team went quarterback Brandon Harris and outside linebacker Arden Key.

Here’s a look at all of the teams:

2016 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

(Total points earned in parenthesis) (331 total voters)

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB Chad Kelly, Ole Miss (321)

RB Leonard Fournette, LSU (329)

RB Nick Chubb, Georgia (308)

WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama (318)

WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (223)

TE O.J. Howard, Alabama (294)

OL Cam Robinson, Alabama (315)

OL Dan Skipper, Arkansas (228)

OL Greg Pyke, Georgia (171)

OL Alex Kozan, Auburn (165)

C Ethan Pocic, LSU (188)

Second-Team

QB Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee (313)

RB Jalen Hurd, Tennessee (278)

RB Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt (151)

WR Malachi Dupre, LSU (167)

WR Fred Ross, Mississippi State (139)

TE Evan Engram, Ole Miss (214)

OL Martez Ivey, Florida (152)

OL William Clapp, LSU (143)

OL David Sharpe, Florida (138)

OL Alphonse Taylor, Alabama (137)

C Brandon Kublanow, Georgia (121)

Third-Team

QB Brandon Harris, LSU (25)

RB Stanley "Boom" Williams, Kentucky (60)

RB Jovon Robinson, Auburn (55)

WR Ricky Seals-Jones, Texas A&M (78)

WR Drew Morgan, Arkansas (49)

TE Jeremy Sprinkle, Arkansas (65)

OL Avery Gennesy, Texas A&M (120)

OL Jashon Robertson, Tennessee (119)

OL Braden Smith, Auburn (118)

OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss (113)

C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama (101)

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL Jonathan Allen, Alabama (301)

DL Myles Garrett, Texas A&M (286)

DL Carl Lawson, Auburn (253)

DL Derek Barnett, Tennessee (171)

LB Reuben Foster, Alabama (265)

LB Kendell Beckwith, LSU (231)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Tennessee (223)

DB Eddie Jackson, Alabama (293)

DB Jalen Tabor, Florida (249)

DB Tre'Davious White, LSU (221)

DB Cameron Sutton, Tennessee (213)

Second-Team

DL Montravius Adams, Auburn (167)

DL Bryan Cox, Florida (105)

DL Davon Godchaux, LSU (105)

DL Charles Harris, Missouri (103)

LB Tim Williams, Alabama (196)

LB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt (178)

LB Jarad Davis, Florida (160)

DB Jamal Adams, LSU (193)

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (188)

DB Tony Conner, Ole Miss (146)

DB Dominick Sanders, Georgia (145)

Third-Team

DL Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss (102)

DL Deatrich Wise, Arkansas (95)

DL Cece Jefferson, Florida (85)

DL A.J. Jefferson, Mississippi State (84)

LB Lorenzo Carter, Georgia (92)

LB Richie Brown, Mississippi State (84)

LB Arden Key, LSU (76)

DB Marcus Maye, Florida (139)

DB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama (120)

DB Johnathan Ford, Auburn (105)

DB Armani Watts, Texas A&M (74)



SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P JK Scott, Alabama (252)

PK Daniel Carlson, Auburn (198)

RS Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (214)

AP Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (240)

Second-Team

P Johnny Townsend, Florida (124)

PK Adam Griffith, Auburn (174)

RS Evan Berry, Tennessee (163)

AP Alvin Kamara, Tennessee (152)

Third-Team

P Trevor Daniel, Tennessee (97)

PK Elliott Fry, South Carolina (91)

RS Isaiah McKenzie, Georgia (100)

AP Isaiah McKenzie, Georgia (112)