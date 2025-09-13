94°
1 taken to hospital in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Siegen Lane, sources say
BATON ROUGE — A late-night motorcycle crash on Siegen Lane sent one person to the hospital, sources told WBRZ.
The wreck happened on Siegen Lane around 10 p.m. on Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to sources.
WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more details.
