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1 person critically injured after Friday morning crash along La. 308 in Donaldsonville

1 hour 14 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, May 22 2026 May 22, 2026 May 22, 2026 12:17 PM May 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — One person is critically injured after a Friday morning crash along La. 308 in Donaldsonville. 

The two-vehicle crash happened around 11:40 a.m. along La. 308 near the La. 945 loop, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. 

The roadway was closed after the crash, with delays expected, deputies added.

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