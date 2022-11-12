56°
Latest Weather Blog
1 injured in motorcycle crash on Highland Rd.
BATON ROUGE - 1 person was injured in a motorcycle accident Tuesday night in Baton Rouge.
The accident happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Highland Rd. and Jean Lafitte Ave.
Trending News
According to State Police, the rider was transported with non-life threatening injuries and cited in the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman freed from wreckage, airlifted to hospital after car crashed through roof...
-
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked...
-
US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge
-
LSU ruck march honors veterans; center provides resources to military community
-
Police chief accused of misconduct rarely seen at work as grand jury...