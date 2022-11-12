1 injured in motorcycle crash on Highland Rd.

56°
Tuesday, February 09 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter Robinson

BATON ROUGE - 1 person was injured in a motorcycle accident Tuesday night in Baton Rouge.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Highland Rd. and Jean Lafitte Ave.

According to State Police, the rider was transported with non-life threatening injuries and cited in the crash.

