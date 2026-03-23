1 dead following fatal Sunday night shooting on Longfellow Drive in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal Sunday night shooting on Longfellow Drive.

According to the department, officers arrived at the 3300 block of Haley Drive around 9:25 p.m. to find 23-year-old Samuel Love shot to death.

During the investigation, officers learned the shooting occurred on the 5600 block of Longfellow Drive. After being shot, Love allegedly fled the area before succumbing to his injuries on Haley Drive.

There are currently no suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.