1 dead following fatal shooting on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on St. Gerard Avenue on Friday.

According to the department, the shooting occurred around 7:44 p.m. in the 5900 block of St. Gerard Avenue, killing 45-year-old Terry Huggins.

Huggins was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of a residence. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.